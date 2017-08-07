Barcelona to raise bid to £120m for Philippe Coutinho: Reports

Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho. (Source: Reuters) Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho. (Source: Reuters)

According to latest news, Barcelona have increased the bid on Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho to £120m after their star striker Neymar was bought by French club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in a record deal.

While the Reds’ manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted all summer that they will not be selling the Brazilian, the Spanish giants have almost doubled their bid which was originally at £70m. It was, however, rejected by the Premier League club.

According to other media outlets in Spain, Barcelona are closing in on a deal for Ousmane Dembele, Borussia Dortmund’s 20-year-old striker. But the forward has also been linked to a move to Premier League clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal.

In another report by Mirror, the Catalans are even ready to offera a player in return of the 25-year old Coutinho, who remains the club’s first choice for a replacement to Neymar. The player being offered in exchange is reportedly Andre Gomes, who joined the club from Valencia in 2016.

Klopp, on the other hand, has said that Liverpool is not interested in signing any player this season. “We have four ­centre-backs. I don’t think we need more. Just at the moment I’m fine. The transfer market is open until the 31st of August.”

“We cannot force things and we would never get a ­centre-back just because someone is available. Look out there and tell me five that would make us stronger. Then you win a prize! It’s ­difficult. I’m happy. You can imagine we still work on different things and we will see if it works,” he said.

