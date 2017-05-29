Barcelona likely to name former Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde as Luis Enrique’s replacement

Ernesto Valverde managed Bilbao to their first trophy in 31 years when they won the Spanish Super Cup in 2015 beating Barcelona 5-1 on aggregate. (Source: AP) Ernesto Valverde managed Bilbao to their first trophy in 31 years when they won the Spanish Super Cup in 2015 beating Barcelona 5-1 on aggregate. (Source: AP)

Barcelona are expected to name former Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde as their new boss. Valverde, who has won a Copa Del Rey with Barcelona as a player, had announced that he would stepping won as Bilbao manager after four years at the helm of the club.

Valverde managed Bilbao to their first trophy in 31 years when they won the Spanish Super Cup in 2015 beating Barcelona 5-1 on aggregate. He ended his playing career in 1997 and his managerial career started in 2002 when he was promoted to the post of full time manager of Athletic Bilbao. He stayed at the club until 2005 after which he took over Barcelona’s cross town rivals Espanyol.

He then went on to manage Greek side Olympiacos winning league and domestic cup titles there. He then returned to Spain to manage Valencia for only a year after which he went back to Bilbao in 2012. He has since remained with the club and will now join Barcelona, according to European media reports.

He replaces Luis Enrique, who has won nine trophies in his three-year stint as Barcelona manager. The Catalan giants won a treble of the Copa Del Rey, La Liga and UEFA Champions League in his first season in charge. He has won a total of nine trophies with the club including a third consecutive Copa Del Rey in his last match as manager of Barcelona. He is hence the third most decorated manager of the club, only after Pep Guardiola and Johan Cruyff.

