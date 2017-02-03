Barcelona to announce Ronaldinho as its new ambassador

Ronaldinho played for Barcelona from 2003-08 and won UCL in 2006 and Spanish leagues in 2005 and 2006. REUTERS Ronaldinho played for Barcelona from 2003-08 and won UCL in 2006 and Spanish leagues in 2005 and 2006. REUTERS

Barcelona is going to name former player Ronaldinho as a club ambassador for the next 10 years.

The deal with the Brazilian playmaker will be signed on Friday at Camp Nou Stadium, the club said on Thursday.

Ronaldinho will join former club players in matches around the world, and will take part in clinics, training sessions, and other club activities, including football academies. He will also attend Barcelona Foundation events related to UNICEF and other projects.

Ronaldinho played for Barcelona from 2003-08, helping the club win the Champions League in 2006 and Spanish leagues in 2005 and 2006.

He was twice voted the world’s best player, in 2004 and 2005.

The 36-year-old Ronaldinho still hasn’t officially retired, but has been without a club since 2015.

Until recently, he was negotiating a possible return to Brazilian club Coritiba.

Ronaldinho won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil.