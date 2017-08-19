Barcelona terror attack: Players to wear shirts with ‘Barcelona’ on back in first league game

The club sought permission from La Liga for the change in the shirt after the terror attack in Barcelona. The club sought permission from La Liga for the change in the shirt after the terror attack in Barcelona.

After Spain’s biggest terror attack in ten years, Barcelona FC players will wear shirts with ‘Barcelona’ written on their backs instead of their names in the first league game of the season against Real Betis to pay homage to the victims of the attack.

The club has sought permission from La Liga and the RFEF for the change, which will also have #TotsSomBarcelona written on the chest of the shirt. The players of the team across all divisions will support a black armband in all the games taking place this weekend to condemn the attack which killed 14 people and injured around 100.

The club’s website said, “A minute’s silence before kick-off to commemorate all the victims and offer support to their friends and relatives, and all the citizens and visitors to the city.”

On Friday, a day after the attack, all La Liga teams across Spain observed a minute’s silence during their training. Among the football stars to offer support and condolences after the attack were Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos.

Messi wrote, “I want to send my condolences and all my support to the families and friends of the victims of the terrible attack in our beloved Barcelona, in addition to totally rejecting any act of violence. We are not going to give up, there are many more of us who want to live in a world in peace, without hate and where respect and tolerance are the basis of coexistence.”

