Barcelona sign Colombia defender Yerry Mina

Barcelona says it has signed Colombia defender Yerry Mina from Brazilian club Palmeiras. Barcelona is paying 11.8 million euros ($14 million) for Mina, who will become the first Colombian to play an official game for the Spanish club. Mina was a key part for Palmeiras when it won the Brazilian league in 2016 and was runner-up last year.

Barcelona had a deal with Palmeiras to bring him in the middle of the year for about 9 million euros ($10.7 million), but agreed to pay extra and advance the deal because of the recent injury to France international Samuel Umtiti.

