Barcelona sign Ousmane Dembele for 150 million euros from Borussia Dortmund

FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of Ousmane Dembélé for 105 million euros plus add-ons. According to Spanish media, the French footballer has been signed for a total of 150 million euros.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 25, 2017 9:13 pm
Borussia Dortmund, Ousmane Dembele, Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin, sports news, football, Indian Express Ousmane Dembele will reach Barcelona on Sunday for medical. (Source: AP)
FC Barcelona reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund on Friday for the transfer of Ousmane Dembele for 105 million euros plus add-ons on a five-year contract. His buy out-clause is set at 400 million euros a year after the German club signed him for 15 million euros.

Dembele is set to arrive in Barcelona on Sunday, where he will undergo a medical before being officially presented by the club.

The Catalans’ official website said, “He comes to FC Barcelona after having demonstrated his quality with Rennes and then Borussia Dortmund. He can play on either wing in attack and is known for his great dribbling (last season he carried 103 successful dribbles, more than anyone else in the Bundesliga).”

The 20-year old scored 10 goals in 49 matches last season aside from being third on list of players with most assists in Europe. “Without doubt he is hugely talented player, one of the best on the continent,” Barca added.

The move to get Dembele was intensified by the Spanish giants after Brazilian Neymar joined Paris St Germain in a world record move of 222 million euros earlier this month.

