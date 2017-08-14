India @ 70

Barcelona sign Brazilian midfielder Paulinho for 40m Euros

The club's official website confirmed that FC Barcelona and Guangzhou Evergrande have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Paulinho Bezerra, who had joined Guangzhou from Tottenham Hotspur for £17m in 2013, for 40 million euros.

Paulinho will be undergoing a club medical on Thursday and the signing of the contract and the official presentation of the new Barcelona player will also take place on the same day.
Top News

It is official. Spanish giants Barcelona FC have signed Brazilian defender Paulinho Bezerra from Guangzhou Evergrande for 40 million euros on Monday. He will be ending a two-year stint with the Chinese Super League champions.

Guangzhou manager Luiz Felipe Scolari on Monday said, “Paulinho is a player with high individual quality, he is an outstanding player, both for his club and for the national team. The high price paid by Barcelona in order to sign him is a strong recognition of Guangzhou Evergrande Football Club. We wish him all the best and that he can embrace a bright future.”

“Losing Paulinho is a loss for Evergrande, but it is a good thing for Chinese football. It proves that the world’s leading clubs are paying attention to the Chinese Super League.”

This is going to be Barca’s first official signing after Neymar’s world record transfer to French club Paris Saint Germain. Paulinho has established himself as a regular in the Brazil side under former footballer and current manager Tite.

