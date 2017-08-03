Latest News

Barcelona say Neymar pays $262M release clause

Barcelona says that Neymar has paid the 222 million euro ($262 million) buyout clause to free him from his contract, clearing the way for the Brazil forward to sign for Paris Saint-Germain.

Published:August 3, 2017 10:52 pm
Neymar, Barcelona, PSG, Neymar transfer, sports news, football, Indian Express The payment of the clause shatters the previous world record transfer of 105 million euros. (Source: AP)
In a statement released Thursday, Barcelona says that “Neymar Jr’s legal representatives visited in person the club’s offices and made the payment of 222 million euros in the player’s name with regards to the unilateral termination of the contract that united both parties.”

The payment of the clause shatters the previous world record transfer of 105 million euros (then $116 million) that Manchester United paid for France midfielder Paul Pogba last year.

