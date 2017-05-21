Barcelona not giving up La Liga title to Real Madrid and they have very good reasons

If past has taught anything to Barcelona, it is to not lose title hopes despite being at a disadvantage. If past has taught anything to Barcelona, it is to not lose title hopes despite being at a disadvantage.

Real Madrid sit at the top of the La Liga table comfortably with a three point difference to Barcelona. As the final day of the season is here, leaders Real are just a point away from winning the title.

Los Blancos require only a draw to win the title after they took the lead in their last match against Celta Vigo. Although the odds of losing the final match are less for the leaders, let us not forget that anything can happen in football.

Thrice in the past, Bareclona have squeezed out of similar situations to emerge as winners, twice against Real themselves. Here are the three instances:

1992: Real visit Heliodoro Stadium on final week with the league in their own hands. Barcelona had to beat Athletic Bilbao and needed Real to lose or draw. With the game going in their favour with 2-0 lead but they ended up on the losing side with 3-2. Meanwhile Barca did their job at home to win the title.

1993: The second incident happened only a year later as Real was a point ahead. But they again ended up on the losing side as Barca won at home again against Real Sociedad to clinch the title.

1994: Deportivo La Coruna became the victims the third time in the same situation. They were a point ahead of Barca but faced a heartbreaking end to their dream run as Barca ended up taking the title again.

Although Real are favourites to win the match, Malaga look strong with a winning streak in their last four matches.

It will be Real’s first Spanish title in the last eight years if they do win it. Zinedine Zidane will also be hoping to retain the Champions Trophy as the European tournament’s final match approaches against Italian leaders Juventus.

