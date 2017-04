Rafinha hurt his knee during last Sunday’s 4-1 win over Granada. (Source: AP) Rafinha hurt his knee during last Sunday’s 4-1 win over Granada. (Source: AP)

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his injured right knee.

The 24-year-old Rafinha hurt his knee during last Sunday’s 4-1 win over Granada and will be out for four months, the Spanish club said Friday.

The Brazil international has scored seven goals for Barcelona this season.

