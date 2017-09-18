Only in Express
  • Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde blames Ousmane Dembele inexperience for injury

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde blames Ousmane Dembele inexperience for injury

Ousmane Dembele, who joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund for 105 million euros in the close season, was diagnosed on Sunday with a hamstring rupture which the Catalans said will sideline him until around Christmas.

By: Reuters | Published:September 18, 2017 10:31 pm
barcelona, ousmane dembele, dembele injury, dembele barcelona, football news, sports news, indian express Ousmane Dembele injured himself in the win against Getafe. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde believes Ousmane Dembele’s inexperience was partly to blame for the hamstring injury which will keep him out for around four months. The 20-year-old France winger backheeled the ball while running at speed in the 25th minute of Barca’s 2-1 win at Getafe in La Liga on Saturday and immediately pulled up injured.

Dembele, who joined the club from Borussia Dortmund for 105 million euros ($125.22 million) in the close season, was diagnosed on Sunday with a hamstring rupture which Barcelona said will sideline him until around Christmas.

“What’s clear is that this is a player who has never had a muscular problem, he doesn’t have the experience to recognise the little pains,” Valverde told a news conference on Monday.

“A player at that speed that makes this backheel move getting hurt, it’s not normal but it’s one of the possibilities. A veteran player might not have done that.”

Dembele is in Finland to have his hamstring operated on and Valverde hopes the youngster can cope with being sidelined.

“It’s the hardest thing for a player, he’s injured and can’t help. He has to be very patient, it’s what he has to do,” said the Barcelona coach.

“It’s just one more problem he will encounter in his career. You never want it to happen but we’ve all had muscle problems, knee injuries. You have to look at it from a long-term perspective.”

League leaders Barca face Eibar on Tuesday at the Camp Nou and Valverde said any one of Gerard Deulofeu, Aleix Vidal, Denis Suarez or Andre Gomes might be chosen to replace Dembele.

While the winger’s absence might not be felt for this game, Dembele is also set to miss the rest of Barcelona’s Champions League group fixtures and crucial domestic league clashes with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 17, 201721:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
37
Zone B - Match 83
FT
37
Match Tied
Sep 19, 201720:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
VS
Zone A - match 84
Sep 19, 201721:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
VS
Zone B - Match 85

Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 