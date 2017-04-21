Latest News

Barcelona loses appeal on Neymar’s suspension

The two-match ban was in addition to a one-game suspension he was automatically required to serve after being sent off in Malaga

By: AP | Madrid | Published:April 21, 2017 12:00 pm
Neymar served that suspension last weekend as Barcelona beat Real Sociedad 3-2. (Source: AP)

Barcelona’s appeal to annul the suspension that will keep Neymar from playing in the clasico against Real Madrid was rejected by the Spanish football federation on Thursday.

The federation appeals committee said it was not overturning the two-game suspension handed to Neymar for sarcastically applauding an assistant referee in Barcelona’s 2-0 loss at Malaga on April 8.

The two-match ban was in addition to a one-game suspension he was automatically required to serve after being sent off in Malaga.

Neymar served that suspension last weekend as Barcelona beat Real Sociedad 3-2.

In addition to the clasico on Sunday, the Brazilian forward will also miss the Spanish league game against last-place Osasuna on April 26.

Barcelona is likely to appeal the committee’s decision to a local sports tribunal.

Barcelona trails Real Madrid by three points with six rounds to go in the league. The two-time defending champion is coming off elimination to Juventus in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

My commitment is total. I just don’t like running 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

23rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 21, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Lions

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

24th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

25th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

26th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kings XI Punjab

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

27th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Eden Gardens, Kolkata