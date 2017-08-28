Only in Express

Barcelona hopeful over Philippe Coutinho signing

After signing Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund for a fee which could rise to 147 million euros ($176 million), Fernandez announced his intention to bring two more players to the Nou Camp.

By: Reuters | Barcelona | Published:August 28, 2017 9:30 pm
Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, sports news, football, Indian Express Coutinho plays in a more advanced role than Seri and is reported to be Barcelona’s top target, with Paris St Germain’s Angel Di Maria also linked to the club. (Source: AP)
Top News

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez hinted on Monday that he is negotiating with Liverpool over Philippe Coutinho and hoped to complete a deal before the transfer window closes.

After signing Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund for a fee which could rise to 147 million euros ($176 million), Fernandez announced his intention to bring two more players to the Nou Camp.

“It’s true we are in negotiations over a player to try and sign them. We hope to reach a deal and present a new player,” said Fernandez told a news conference when asked about Barcelona’s hopes of signing Brazilian playmaker Coutinho.

Barcelona had also been linked to Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri. Seri is totally ruled out. After analysing (the situation) calmly, we decided that our priority was other positions,” Fernandez said.

Coutinho plays in a more advanced role than Seri and is reported to be Barcelona’s top target, with Paris St Germain’s Angel Di Maria also linked to the club.

“My intention is to sign another player, if it’s possible, two,” added Fernandez.

Barcelona, who sold Neymar for a world record 222 million euros at the start of August, have added Gerard Deulofeu, Nelson Semedo, Marlon, Paulinho and Dembele to their squad for the new season.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 27, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
32
Zone A - Match 50
FT
33
Dabang Delhi K.C. beat U Mumba (33-32)
Aug 29, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone B - Match 51
Aug 29, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone A - Match 52

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 