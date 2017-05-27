Barcelona given triple fitness boost ahead of Copa del Rey final against Alaves

Spain centreback Gerard Pique missed Barcelona’s final two games of their league season . (Source: Reuters) Spain centreback Gerard Pique missed Barcelona’s final two games of their league season . (Source: Reuters)

Barcelona have been handed a boost ahead of their Copa del Rey final against Alaves. Defenders Gerard Pique, Javier Mascherano and full back Aleix Vidal have all been declared for the title clash.

Spain centreback Pique missed Barca’s final two games of their league season with stomach pains while Mascherano was absent from the 4-2 win over Eibar with a hamstring problem.

Vidal was ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious ankle injury in Barca’s 6-0 win over Alaves earlier in the year. It required surgery and, although he is declared fit, it is unclear whether he will play a role in the final.

On the other hand, the Catalan giants will miss striker Luis Suarez and Sergi Roberto who are both suspended for the match. Rafinha and defender Jeremy Mathieu are also out injured.

The match will be the last one that Luis Enrique will be part of as manager of Barcelona. Pique had said earlier that Barcelona would like to give their coach a winning send off, calling him one of the greatest managers Barca have ever had. Under Enrique, the Catalan giants have dominated the competition, winning the cup in their last two seasons. A win against Alaves will help Enrique surpass Pep Guardiola’s record for three Copa del Rey titles. Alaves, on the other hand, are playing their first ever domestic cup final.

