Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele injured again, out for 3 to 4 weeks

Dembele was out for more than three months after rupturing a thigh tendon in his left leg on Sept. 16.

By: AP | Published: January 15, 2018 10:45 pm
Barcelona says Ousmane Dembele is injured again and will be sidelined for up to a month.

The club says the young France forward picked up a hamstring injury in his left leg in the 4-2 win at Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Dembele, signed from Borussia Dortmund last year as a replacement for Neymar, was out for more than three months after rupturing a thigh tendon in his left leg on Sept. 16.

He had played only a few matches since fully recovering from surgery.

Barcelona says the injuries were not related.

The club also said Monday that Andres Iniesta has a right calf problem, but did not say how long the midfielder will be out.

