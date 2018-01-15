Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele injured again, out for 3 to 4 weeks

By: AP | Published: January 15, 2018 10:45 pm
Barcelona says Ousmane Dembele is injured again and will be sidelined for up to a month.
The club says the young France forward picked up a hamstring injury in his left leg in the 4-2 win at Real Sociedad on Sunday.
Dembele, signed from Borussia Dortmund last year as a replacement for Neymar, was out for more than three months after rupturing a thigh tendon in his left leg on Sept. 16.
He had played only a few matches since fully recovering from surgery.
Barcelona says the injuries were not related.
The club also said Monday that Andres Iniesta has a right calf problem, but did not say how long the midfielder will be out.
