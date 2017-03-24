Menu

Barcelona fined by UEFA for pitch invasions during win over PSG

UEFA said its disciplinary panel imposed a 19,000 euros on Barcelona.

By: AP | Nyon | Published:March 24, 2017 6:03 pm
barcelona, uefa, barcelona vs psg, barca psg, barcelona iefa fine, barca uefa fine, arsenal, bayern munihc, napoli, football news, sports news Fans had run on to the pitch to celebrate Barcelona’s dramatic 6-5 victory over PSG. (Source: AP)

Barcelona has been fined by UEFA for fans running on the pitch to celebrate victory over Paris Saint-Germain, and three other clubs for incidents at recent Champions League and Europa League games.

UEFA said its disciplinary panel imposed a 19,000 euros ($20,500) fine for Barcelona after a 6-1 win at Camp Nou, which includes a mandatory sanction when at least five players are shown yellow or red cards.

Saint-Etienne must pay 50,000 euros ($54,000) for fans’ improper conduct and lighting fireworks at Old Trafford during a 3-0 loss against Manchester United last month.

Napoli is fined 38,000 euros ($41,000) for a range of offences at a 3-1 home loss against Real Madrid.

UEFA said Rostov must pay 16,000 euros ($17,300) for fans lighting fireworks at Sparta Prague’s stadium last month.

