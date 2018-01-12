Barcelona face Espanyol in King’s Cup quarters, Real Madrid play Leganes

Supreme Crisis
By: Reuters | Published: January 12, 2018 7:11 pm
Barcelona were drawn against local rivals Espanyol. (Source: Reuters)
King’s Cup holders Barcelona, who have won the competition for the past three years and a record 29 times overall, were drawn against local rivals Espanyol in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Real Madrid, who defeated Numancia 5-2 on aggregate to reach the last eight, will face Leganes, while Atletico Madrid are set to take on Sevilla in the prestigious Spanish contest.

Last season’s runners-up Deportivo Alaves will need to overcome a strong Valencia side, who despite their recent dip in form are third in La Liga.

The first legs of the quarter-finals will take place on Wednesday and Thursday next week, with the return legs scheduled for a week later on January 24 and 25.

