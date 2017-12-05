Top Stories

Barcelona face Celta Vigo in Copa del Rey, Real Madrid get Numancia

Barcelona will face Celta Vigo in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey, and Real Madrid will play second-division club Numancia.

By: AP | Madrid | Published: December 5, 2017 6:43 pm
Barcelona will face Celta Vigo in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey, and Real Madrid will play second-division club Numancia. Barcelona, which has won the competition for the last three years, was held to a 2-2 draw by Celta in the Spanish league on Saturday at Camp Nou.

Tuesday’s draw also paired Atletico Madrid with third-division club Lleida. Formentera, another third-tier club, will play last-year’s losing finalist, Alaves.

The other pairings are: Cadiz vs. Sevilla; Leganes vs. Villarreal; Las Palmas vs. Valencia; and Espanyol vs. Levante.

The matches will be played during the first and second weeks of January.

