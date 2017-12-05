Barcelona face Celta Vigo in Copa del Rey, Real Madrid get Numancia

Barcelona have won the competition for the last three years. (Source: AP) Barcelona have won the competition for the last three years. (Source: AP)

Barcelona will face Celta Vigo in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey, and Real Madrid will play second-division club Numancia. Barcelona, which has won the competition for the last three years, was held to a 2-2 draw by Celta in the Spanish league on Saturday at Camp Nou.

Tuesday’s draw also paired Atletico Madrid with third-division club Lleida. Formentera, another third-tier club, will play last-year’s losing finalist, Alaves.

The other pairings are: Cadiz vs. Sevilla; Leganes vs. Villarreal; Las Palmas vs. Valencia; and Espanyol vs. Levante.

The matches will be played during the first and second weeks of January.

