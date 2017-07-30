El Clasico lives up to hype as Barcelona defeat Real Madrid in thrilling friendly, watch highlights

Lionel Messi watches after kicking the ball for a goal as Luka Modric and Raphael Varane look on during the first half of the match. (Source: AP) Lionel Messi watches after kicking the ball for a goal as Luka Modric and Raphael Varane look on during the first half of the match. (Source: AP)

El Clasico never disappoints, even if it is a pre-season friendly. It was football at its absolute best as the match between Spanish rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona saw five goals and what brilliant goals were they!

In a thrilling International Champions Cup match that gave hungry football lovers pre-season happiness, Barcelona had the first and the last laugh. It was indeed a pulsating friendly that took place in Miami on Saturday as Real Madrid went down 3-2.

Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was back for the match, that did not see the appearance of their star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still on a holiday. Lionel Messi displayed early magic to set the game rolling as he fired the ball into the net. Brazil’s Neymar helped double their lead in the first half with a low pass which was converted by Ivan Rakitic’s powerful drive.

The Los Blancos, however, did not lose heart and prepared for a comeback with Mateo Kovacic’s goal. Gaining confidence, Marco Asensio scored the second goal for Real Madrid, equalising the score at 2-2 before the half time whistle rang.

It was Gerard Pique who drew the last blood by scoring the winning goal with a flicking in a free-kick taken by Neymar in the 50th minute. The rest of the match saw a number of nearly-missed goals and remained thrilling till its very end.

Madrid will seek to take revenge as they meet Barcelona again – twice – in August in the Spanish Super Cup. The Spanish champions have lost both their pre-season matches while Barcelona maintained a 100% record after beating Juventus and Manchester United earlier.

“I don’t care much about the defeat, it always hurts but right now it’s not the important thing,” said Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane. “It’s pre-season. The results haven’t gone as hoped for but it will not change anything. The important thing is to be ready for Aug. 8 when Madrid face Manchester United in the European Super Cup.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd