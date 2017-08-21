Barcelona deserve much better directors, says Neymar

Neymar netted twice in PSG’s 6-2 hammering of Tolouse. (Source: AP) Neymar netted twice in PSG’s 6-2 hammering of Tolouse. (Source: AP)

Neymar has slammed FC Barcelona’s club directors following his home debut for Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in a 6-2 thrashing of Tolouse at Parc des Princes. He had moved to the Parisian side in the summer in a blockbuster 222 million Euros move from the Catalan giants.

“I want to speak the truth, I’m very sad with them,” said the Brazilian star . “I spent four years there and I was very happy. At the start, I was happy. I spent four beautiful years there and I parted happy. But with them (the club’s directors), no. For me, they are not the people who should be there, for the direction of Barca. Barca deserve much better and the whole world knows it.”

The Catalan giants for all their added financial might, resources and world beating talent at their disposal, have been unable to find a suitable replacement for Neymar. The transfer window closes on August 31.

Barcelona have made multiple bids to bring in another Brazilian in Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool by bidding over 100 million Euros but have been turned down each time. They have also looked at Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele and have seen disappointment there too.

Meanwhile the club have been criticised for splashing out 40 million euros midfielder Paulinho, who has spent two years at Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou Evergrande. The former Spurs flop has not been warmly received by the Barcelona fans. More than 80 per cent of the fans said the club should not pay more than 20 million euros for Paulinho as per a survey conducted by Barcelona sports daily Mundo Deportivo.

Neymar, however, said he can’t comment on Barcelona’s transfer affairs now. “I cannot speak now I am in another team. I don’t know what’s going on there, but I see my old teammates sad, and it’s that which makes me sad because I have a lot of friends there,” he said. “I hope that things will improve for Barca and that they will become a team that can rival others.”

