Barcelona continue to stand with Lionel Messi despite losing tax fraud appeal

Lionel Messi lost appeal in Spain's Supreme Court over a 21-month prison sentence in a tax fraud case.

In a formal statement, Barcelona FC expressed ‘full support’ to their star striker Lionel Messi as well as his family.

The Argentinian striker and his father Jorge lost appeals in Spain’s Supreme Court over a 21-month prison sentence in a tax fraud case. He was found guilty by a Barcelona court last July for breaching tax offences of around £3.5million from 2007 to 2009.

Messi, who has been playing for Barcelona since he was 13, has been told to pay a fine of £1.75 million. His father Jorge, whose sentence was reduced to 15 months, will be required to pay £1.3million.

Barca released a statement on their official site http://www.fcbarcelona.com that Messi has his father have their full support.

“The club reiterates, once again, its full support for Leo Messi, his father Jorge Messi, and his family,” a statement on the club’s official website read. (www.fcbarcelona.com)

“FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu contacted the player’s family to communicate this support.”

The club said that the striker’s family appreciated their gesture. “The family was very grateful, not only for today’s gesture, but also for the support the player and his family have received from the club throughout this process. The club will continue to stand with Leo Messi, his father, and his family.”

The Barcelona court accused the Ballon d’Or winner and his father of using shell companies to avoid paying taxes.

