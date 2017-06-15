Barcelona confirm new Marlon Santos contract

Marlon Santos made three appearances for the club last season. (Source: Barcelona) Marlon Santos made three appearances for the club last season. (Source: Barcelona)

Barcelona confirmed on Wednesday that they will keep Marlon Santos at the Nou Camp. This becomes the first signing of the Spanish giants this summers under new coach Ernesto Valverde.

21-year-old Santos was taken on loan by Barcelona last summers from Brazilian side Fluminense,that won the Brazilian Primera Liga in 2016. The Brazilian made two appearances in the La Liga this season.

Even though the fee of the signing has not been revealed by the club, it is estimated to be around €6 million.

A statement released by the club’s website said, “FC Barcelona have taken up the option to keep Marlon Santos at FC Barcelona for the next three seasons. The Brazilian is a key part of Gerard López’s Barça B team, having played 24 matches last campaign.”

“His impressive displays led to him being called up to the first team by Luis Enrique, and was handed his debut in the Champions League against Celtic.”

The statement further added, “He also featured in La Liga, filling in for Gerard Piqué for the last two matches of the season and completing the full 90 minutes of each.”

He had a brilliant term with the Barcelona B team, after which he was promoted to the A team.

