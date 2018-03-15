Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta considering move to China

Barcelona’s Andres Iniesta during Champions League fixture against Chelsea. (Reuters) Barcelona’s Andres Iniesta during Champions League fixture against Chelsea. (Reuters)

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta says he has an offer from a Chinese club and he must decide his future before the end of April. The 33-year-old playmaker, who signed a lifetime contract with Barcelona in October, has been linked with Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian. Although Tianjin released a statement saying the reports were untrue, Iniesta confirmed on Wednesday that a Chinese team have made an offer for him. “I must decide before April 30 whether to stay at Barcelona or go to China,” Iniesta told reporters after Barcelona beat Chelsea 3-0 at the Nou Camp in the Champions League. “I have to weigh up which is best for me and for the club.”

Iniesta returned from a hamstring injury to start the game and helped Barcelona reach the quarter-finals of the competition. “I don’t know (what he will do), it’s a very personal decision, he has to decide,” Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said.

“He has his reasons and will decide what’s best for him. I’m not thinking of a Barcelona without Andres Iniesta because right now we have a Barcelona with Andres Iniesta.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App