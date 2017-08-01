Barcelona block Neymar’s multi-million bonus as speculation on PSG-move mounts

Neymar is not for sale, according to Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu. (Source: AP) Neymar is not for sale, according to Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu. (Source: AP)

In the latest update to Neymar’s transfer news, Barcelona have blocked payment of multi-million bonus for their striker amidst reports linking him to a move to Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain. According to reports, the Spanish club has blocked payment of a 26-million euro bonus.

Speculation on the Brazilian International has reached its peak as a war between the two European clubs has begun over the most expensive transfer in football history. According to reports, PSG have prepared for Neymar’s release clause of €222 million euros.

“These 26 million euros have been placed with a notary pending to see if the player continues,” said an AFP source. Neymar extended his contract with the Spanish side till 2021 last year but PSG havereportedly been willing to pay for the termination clause.

Barcelona had a a successful pre-season tour in the United States where they defeated Juventus, Manchester United and Real Madrid, Neymar has now flown to China for a promotion trip. He has been called by the club for their next training session on Wednesday but it is highly doubted if he would be present.

Former Barcelona players like Ronaldinho and Dani Alves have advised Neymar to follow his heart and be brave in making the right decision. Sergio Ramos, on the other hand, said that although it is his decision in the end, his leaving would mean one less problem for rivals Real Madrid.

