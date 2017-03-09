Barcelona beat PSG in Champions League, twitterati cannot believe it

Neymar scored two goals in Barcelona’s 6-1 win over PSG. (Source: AP) Neymar scored two goals in Barcelona’s 6-1 win over PSG. (Source: AP)

No team had ever won in the knockout stages of the Champions League after losing 4-0 in the first leg. But that was until Wednesday when Barcelona beat Paris Saint Germain 6-1 in Barcelona. After losing the first leg 4-0, it looked close to impossible that Barcelona can advance but here they are into the next round after a crazy and emotional match.

Barcelona completed the biggest comeback and it was completed in the 95th minute of the match when Sergi Roberto scored and sent Barcelona ahead 6-5 on aggregate.

Neymar was the hero of hte match as he scored two goals in the 88th and 90th minute to help Barcelona equalise on aggregate but PSG were ahead with the away goal advantage, a goal scored by Edinson Cavani.

“This is the best match of my career,” Neymar later said. But there were many other who hailed this match as the best ever. Comparison with past matches were done but everyone were in awe of what they saw. Here are some of the reactions on the social media where former players, celebrities and others expressed themselves.

Wow what an unbelievable game! 😳 Chapeau Barca, not bad! 👍🏼 Chin up PSG! #UCL #FCBPSG @ChampionsLeague — Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) 8 March 2017

Ok just witnessed an amazing crazy match …. #BARvsPSG #noucamp magic just happened!!! — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) 8 March 2017

The best turnaround ever in football bar none #Barca — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) 8 March 2017

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique had earlier announced that he will leave the club at the end of the season.