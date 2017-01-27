Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to meet in Copa del Rey semifinal

Barcelona will be playing in the semifinals for the seventh straight season. (Source: AP) Barcelona will be playing in the semifinals for the seventh straight season. (Source: AP)

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will meet in the Copa del Rey semifinals, and Celta Vigo will face Alaves.

Atletico will host the first leg against the two-time defending champions next week at a date to be determined.

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto says “we know each other very well. I’m sure it will be complicated, as it always is against them.”

Barcelona, the tournament’s most successful club with 28 titles, will be playing in the semifinals for the seventh straight season.

Celta, which ousted Real Madrid in the quarterfinals, is at home for the first leg against Alaves. Neither club has won the competition.

The final will be on May 27.