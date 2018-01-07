Barcelona agree to sign Philippe Coutinho in the third most expensive transfer

Barcelona and Liverpool agree to the transfer of Philippe Coutinho. (Source: Reuters) Barcelona and Liverpool agree to the transfer of Philippe Coutinho. (Source: Reuters)

It is finally official. After weeks of speculation that Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho would be moving to Barcelona from Liverpool, the Spanish leaders confirmed the signing saying that the two clubs have reached an agreement for the transfer of Coutinho.

The statement further said, “The player will sign a contract for the remainder of the season and five more, and will have a buyout clause of 400 million euros.” According to reports in the British media, Barcelona are paying around 142 million pounds ($193 million) for Coutinho, making it the third most expensive transfer after Paris Saint-Germain duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The amount is the highest Barca have ever paid for a player.

“Coutinho is quick and always willing to take on defenders and his nose for goal is undeniable as he scored 13 times for Liverpool last season,” said Barcelona’s official website. With the transfer, Barcelona would reinvest the 222 million euro windfall they received from PSG following Neymar’s world-record transfer to PSG.

Confirming the deal, the Premier League club Liverpool said, “Liverpool FC can confirm Philippe Coutinho will be leaving the club after a transfer agreement was reached with FC Barcelona, subject to medical and agreement of personal terms. The player now has permission to complete the usual formalities to conclude the transfer immediately.”

Coutinho, who joined Liverpool in January 2013, scored 41 goals in 152 Premier League appearances, including seven in 14 matches this season.

