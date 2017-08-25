Only in Express

Barcelona agree deal to sign Ousmane Dembele from Dortmund: Report

According to report, Barcelona had agreed to pay Dortmund 120 million euros ($141.66 million) and up to 150 million euros depending on performance bonuses, making it the second most expensive signing ever.

By: Reuters | Published:August 25, 2017 1:32 am
Barcelona have agreed a transfer fee for Ousmane Dembele, according to a report. (Source: AP)
Barcelona have agreed a fee for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele to Spain, ending a saga that led to the talented 20-year-old winger being suspended by the Bundesliga club, Germany’s Bild newspaper said on Thursday.

The paper reported the deal was struck in Monaco where both teams’ representatives are present for the Champions League draw. It was unclear if contracts had been signed.

Brazilian Neymar joined Paris St Germain from Barcelona in a world record move worth 222 million euros earlier this month.

France international Dembele, who joined Dortmund last year from Stade Rennes in a 15-million euro deal running to 2021, had been forcing his move to Spain and had missed training earlier this month, leading to his suspension.

