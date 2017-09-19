Only in Express

Banned Wayne Rooney gets lift to training

The 31-year-old was disqualified from the roads for two years and ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order by a judge on Monday after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Everton striker Wayne Rooney was given a lift to training on Tuesday after he was banned for two years for drink-driving.

Rooney, wearing a black baseball cap, arrived at theclub’s Finch Farm training complex in the passenger seat of a black Range Rover to prepare for the club’s League Cup tie at home to Sunderland on Wednesday.

The former England captain issued a statement following his court appearance in which he apologised for his “unforgivable lack of judgement in driving while over the legal limit. It was completely wrong”.

Stockport Magistrates’ Court in northwest England heard Rooney was almost three times over the legal limit when he was stopped driving a Volkswagen Beetle on September 1.

