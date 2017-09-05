Balwant Singh’s brace helps India beat Macau in AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

Only in Express
Eugeneson Lyngdoh's replacement Balwant Singh destroyed the hosts' chances of winning the match with a beautiful header and an easy goal in the second half. The visitors capitalised on Macau's defensive errors after an uninspired first half.

Published:September 5, 2017
India took a step closer to qualifying for AFC Asian Cup as they defeated Macau 2-0 on Tuesday to register their third consecutive win in the competition. They had earlier defeated Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar 1-0 each and now stand confidently at the top of the group table with nine points and three wins in the qualifying stage.

Stephen Constantine’s team were clearly the better side as Eugeneson Lyngdoh’s replacement Balwant Singh destroyed the hosts’ chances of winning the match with a beautiful header and an easy goal in the second half. Balwant has now scored a total of three International goals in just three appearances for India.

The visitors capitalised on Macau’s defensive errors after an uninspired first half in which India created multiple chances but failed to capitalise them with out of target goals. Although Jeje Lalpekhlua and captain Sunil Chhetri, who has scored in previous two matches in the competiton, could not give India a first half lead, the coach’s decision of replacement brought fresh change in the side to snatch their second away victory in the competition.

Constantine’s boys are now on an 11-match unbeaten streak that includes 10 wins. They will now play Palestine on October 2 in hope of realising their Asian dream.

