Balwant Singh could have scored four goals, says coach Stephen Constantine

Indian football team head coach Stephen Constantine said, "Balwant scored two goals tonight. He did what he was asked to do. He could have scored four but I will take two."

Published:September 5, 2017 10:34 pm
Balwant Singh scored a brace to help India defeat Macau 2-0.
India registered their third win in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers against Macau on Tuesday as they beat the hosts 2-0 with a brace from substitute Balwant Singh in the second half.

India now remain unbeaten in 11 matches including ten wins. Head coach Stephen Constantine praised Balwant after the match saying, “Balwant scored two goals tonight. He did what he was asked to do. He could have scored four but I will take two.”

Balwant has now scored three goals in three appearances for India and he came in as substitute for Eugeneson Lyngdoh at the beginning of the second half.

The visitors capitalised on Macau’s defensive errors after an uninspired first half in which India created multiple chances but failed to capitalise them with out of target goals. Although Jeje Lalpekhlua and captain Sunil Chhetri, who has scored in previous two matches in the competition, could not give India a first half lead, the coach’s decision of replacement brought fresh change in the side to snatch their second away victory in the competition.

Constantine added, “It was very difficult to break down their defence. It is a very valuable win for us. And we stay on top of Group A with 9 points. It was very hard as they were defending with 8 or 9 men. So we are happy with the 2-0 victory.”

They will now play Palestine on October 2 in hope of realising their Asian dream.

