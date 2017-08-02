Audi Cup: Liverpool beat Bayern Munich to set up final against Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich’s Javi Martinez in action with Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino. (Source: Reuters) Bayern Munich’s Javi Martinez in action with Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino. (Source: Reuters)

Liverpool recorded a strong victory against Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the Audi Cup as they defeated the Bundesliga champions 3-0 in the Allianz Arena . The Reds, however, faced an injury scare in the 83rd minute of the match when Daniel Sturridge limped off with pain in the thigh.

Sadio Mane scored the opening goal of the match with Mohamed Salah doubling the lead. Sturridge, who was substituted in the second half, scored the final goal of the match with seven minutes remaining for the final whistle but had to be substituted immediately after what looked like a muscle pull in the thigh.

Sturridge’s career has been blighted by a string of injuries over the last three seasons. Manager Jurgen Klopp said, “He hurt his thigh. He has really prepared well, really well, so I hope this is just a small injury and that he can play again soon. It’s a shame and I hope it’s nothing serious.”

Liverpool will now face Spanish side Atletico Madrid in the final after they beat Napoli 2-1 in the other semi-final. Napoli’s Jose Callejon fired in a volley off a cross from Faouzi Ghoulam a few minutes into the second half, but the celebration was short lived. Diego Simeone’s side scored twice in a span of ten minutes with goals from Fernando Torres in the 72nd minute, then from Luciano Vietto in the 81st.

It was an important match for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, who scored for Liverpool in their debut match. The Reds will open their Premier League campaign at Watford on August 12.

