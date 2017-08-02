Audi Cup: Alberto Moreno was playing better every second, says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool’s Alberto Moreno in action with Hertha Berlin’s Mathew Leckie. (Source: Reuters) Liverpool’s Alberto Moreno in action with Hertha Berlin’s Mathew Leckie. (Source: Reuters)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was all praise for Alberto Moreno, who played the 90 minutes and was full of energy as the Reds roared to a 3-0 victory at the Allianz Arena against Bayern Munich.

Klopp said that it was a really good game from the Spanish left back and that every second he played was better. He said, “It was a really good game from Alberto, that’s why we kept him on, because every second he was playing better, he was more present.”

“He’s really fit but he’s had a little problem with his thigh since the day before yesterday. But we had a test with him this morning and he really played well.”

Moreno has been linked with an exit from the Anfield club after failing to get a regular place in Klopp’s playing XI. Klopp, however, was all praise on Wednesday after the game with German champions.

Sadio Mane scored the opening goal of the match with Mohamed Salah doubling the lead. Daniel Sturridge, who was substituted in the second half, scored the final goal of the match with seven minutes remaining for the final whistle but had to be substituted immediately after what looked like a muscle pull in the thigh.

