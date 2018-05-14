Atletico Madrid’s Diego Costa looking for closure in Europa League final

Atletico Madrid’s Diego Costa celebrates scoring their first goal. (Source: Reuters) Atletico Madrid’s Diego Costa celebrates scoring their first goal. (Source: Reuters)

Diego Costa’s return to Atletico Madrid has not been plain sailing, but it rarely is with the former Chelsea striker who has helped his Spanish club within reach of their third Europa League trophy.

Since rejoining his former side in September, and after sitting out three months because of Atletico Madrid’s ban on registering players, Costa has only three league goals in 14 appearances.

One of them came on his return to La Liga action, netting in a 2-0 win against Getafe on Jan. 6 before earning himself a red card for celebrating too wildly.

However, he also scored in the 1-0 victory in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final against Arsenal, earning Atletico a place in Wednesday’s final and ending Arsene Wenger’s last hopes of European glory with the Gunners.

Now the striker is looking to fire Atletico to victory against Olympique de Marseille in Lyon, with a personal score to settle, too. His previous appearance in a European final was abruptly ended by injury as Atletico lost 4-1 to Real Madrid in the 2014 Champions League final.

Costa went into that derby clash in Lisbon carrying a hamstring injury and even used horse placenta as part of his treatment before the game, but it didn’t work and he was substituted after nine minutes.

After helping to eliminate Arsenal, Costa was hailed by coach Diego Simeone, who said these performances were the reason Atletico shelled out 57 million euros ($68.3 million) to bring the combative player back from Stamford Bridge.

“Costa came back here for nights like this; to be important, to lead from the front,” said Simeone.

“This side needs an aggressive striker, a striker with anger — and that’s exactly what he is.”

Even though Costa’s form has varied over the past four months, he forms an undeniably dangerous attacking partnership with Antoine Griezmann, who set up Costa’s goal against Arsenal.

Costa might be able to return the favour by helping the Frenchman to win his first major trophy at Atletico before a potential summer move to Barcelona. Rumours have been swirling for some time that Griezmann will sign for Barca.

“I love working with him and with the team.” said Costa.

“He’s thinking about winning the trophy. All the forwards have won something with this club over the past few seasons and he wants to leave his mark here, too.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App