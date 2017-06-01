Atletico Madrid’s appeal against transfer ban rejected, no signing until 2018

The ruling will affect Antoine Griezmann’s transferred rumour to Manchester United. The ruling will affect Antoine Griezmann’s transferred rumour to Manchester United.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the transfer ban of the Spanish club Atletico Madrid on Thursday, forcing the club to not be able to sign any players until January 2018.

The CAS had set the ban on the club for approaching academy players illegally. Star player Antoine Griezmann’s transfer to Manchester United is now also in jeopardy because of the same.

Atletico released a statement on their website saying that they have received discriminatory treatment and called the ruling unfair. “We consider that the decision to support the prohibition of registering players in a second period, corresponding to the summer of 2017, supposes a comparative disadvantage and discriminatory treatment to our entity, since recently and in a similar case, the penalty was partially lifted, allowing to register players starting on July 1st. This ruling is unfair and causes an irreparable damage to our club.”

“We have full confidence in our current squad, with which we have won direct passage to the Champions League for the fifth year in a row and have reached the semi-finals of the Champions League and the King’s Cup.”

Diego Simeone’s club further said in the statement that they would continue to compete at the same level, despite the ruling “The club has the commitment of the players and coaching staff to continue competing at the same level next season, despite this decision that is evidently detrimental to us,” Atletico wrote.

“Together, team, club and supporters, we will continue to fight for our goals.”

