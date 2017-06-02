Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban could affect Manchester United, Manchester City, Lyon

Antoine Griezmann has been strongly linked with a move away to Manchester United as a replacement for ageing Zlatan Ibrahimovic. (Source: AP) Antoine Griezmann has been strongly linked with a move away to Manchester United as a replacement for ageing Zlatan Ibrahimovic. (Source: AP)

Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban appeal was upheld by the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) which would bar them from signing any players in the summer transfer window and the ban will last until January. The decision has far reaching ramifications for other clubs too – most notably Manchester United, Manchester City and Lyon.

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann was a strong target for Manchester United with the English giants considering triggering his release clause of 100m Euros. But considering Atletico can’t register any more players, the ‘Colchoneros’ would be eager to hold on to their prized asset even though the club can still sell players.

The ban will also affect Manchester City who were close to bringing in Lucas Hernandez for 50 million Euros with Spanish dailies claiming the transfer was agreed to between the two clubs.

In lieu of a Griezmann deal going through, Atletico Madrid had lined up Andre Lacazette from Lyon as a replacement. Lacazette has a “verbal agreement” to move to Madrid, Lyon said two weeks ago.

Another transfer deal that is in danger because of the ban involves Kevin Gameiro, another Atletico Madrid forward, who is being linked with Tottenham. He had signed for Atleti one year back.

“This ruling is unfair and causes an irreparable damage to our club,” Atletico Madrid said in a statement. “This ruling is unfair and causes an irreparable damage to our club,” Atletico said in a statement.

FIFA had imposed a one-year ban on Atletico last year for signing youth players in breach of rules that prevent international child trafficking and luring youngsters from their home country. Atletico denied wrongdoing, though it agreed not to sign players in the winter transfer window while the appeal at CAS went ahead.

Should Atletico agree to take Manchester United’s reported offer, they would have to cope with their existing players during the first half of the league stage and group stages in the UEFA Champions League before being able to bolster their team. Further, chances of a club signing players become trickier in the middle of the season than it is in the summer.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd