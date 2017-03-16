Atletico Madrid reach fourth straight Champions League quarter finals

Atletico Madrid managed to keep out Bayer Leverkusen to advance to the Champions League quarter finals. (Source: AP) Atletico Madrid managed to keep out Bayer Leverkusen to advance to the Champions League quarter finals. (Source: AP)

Goalkeeper Jan Oblak made a series of great saves as Atletico Madrid held Bayer Leverkusen to a 0-0 draw on Wednesday and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the fourth straight season.

Oblak came up big every time Leverkusen got close to his goal, proving crucial for Atletico as it protected its 4-2 first-leg victory in the Round of 16.

Oblak made three spectacular consecutive saves midway through the second half to end Leverkusen’s hopes of overturning the defeat in Germany.

Leverkusen was trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since it lost to Real Madrid in the 2002 final. The German club was eliminated by Atletico at this same stage in a penalty shootout two seasons ago.

