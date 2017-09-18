Atletico Madrid made 65 million Euros club record bid for Diego Costa

Diego Costa was seen partying in Brazil wearing Atletico Madrid jersey last month. (Source: Reuters) Diego Costa was seen partying in Brazil wearing Atletico Madrid jersey last month. (Source: Reuters)

Despite the transfer window closing and the transfer ban for the season, Atletico Madrid continue to pursue their former star and striker Diego Costa, who was told by Chelsea boss Antonio Conte earlier this year that he will not be featuring this season in the Premier League club. The Spanish club’s final offer for the Spanish forward, as reported on Monday by Marca, totals 65 million euros, 55 million up front with a further 10 million euros in bonus payments.

If this offer goes through, it would be Atletico’s biggest market operation ever. Costa, who has been spending his free time in Brazil, has now been almost 100 days without playing a club game. The 28-year old will be an Atletico player once more with a January arrival set in stone, if the deal is finalised.

Last month, Costa accused the Premier League reigning champions of treating him like a criminal and not letting him train or even contact the first-team. He said that it was not fair to be treated like that ‘after all I have done.’

“They want me to be there training with the reserves. I wouldn’t be allowed access to the first-team dressing room and I would have no contact at all with the guys. I’m not a criminal! I don’t think it is fair after all I have done to be treated like that. I am open to being a year in Brazil without playing, even if Chelsea fine me for a year and don’t pay me. I’ll come back stronger. If I was in the wrong, I’d go back now and do as they say.”

