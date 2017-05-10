Latest News

Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin handed three-game ban

Atletico Madrid centre-back Diego Godin has been banned for three league matches following his red card against Eibar.

By: Reuters | Madrid | Updated: May 10, 2017 11:20 pm
Diego Godin misses final two La Liga clashes against Real Betis and Athletic Bilbao as well as their first league game of next season. REUTERS

Atletico Madrid centre-back Diego Godin has been banned for three league matches following his red card against Eibar on Saturday. The Uruguayan was shown two yellow cards in two minutes towards the end of Atletico’s 1-0 win for protesting, the second time for telling an assistant referee to “wear glasses”, according to the referee’s report.

After he was accused of insulting the officials again following his red card, Godin was hit with an extra two-game ban by the Spanish Football Federation on top of the mandatory one- match suspension.

Godin misses Atletico’s final two La Liga clashes against Real Betis and Athletic Bilbao as well as their first league game of next season.

He should be in the side to face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final second leg later on Wednesday.

