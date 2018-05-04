Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone banned from Europa League final

Diego Simeone erved the first game of his ban when Atletico beat Arsenal 1-0 in Madrid on Thursday. (Source: Reuters) Diego Simeone erved the first game of his ban when Atletico beat Arsenal 1-0 in Madrid on Thursday. (Source: Reuters)

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is banned by UEFA from working in the stadium at the Europa League final. UEFA has said that its disciplinary panel imposed a four-game suspension for Simeone’s conduct at Arsenal in the semifinal first leg last week. He was sent to the stands for insulting the referee, then continued to communicate with his coaching staff.

Simeone served the first game of his ban when Atletico beat Arsenal 1-0 in Madrid on Thursday to advance 2-1 on aggregate.

He will be barred from the locker room and touchline when Atletico faces Marseille on May 16 in Lyon. He was also fined 10,000 euros ($12,000). Simeone can appeal the sanction to UEFA, likely next week.

