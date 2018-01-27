Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone banned for three Copa Del Rey matches

Latest News
The Spanish football federation says the suspension will be served next season since Atletico Madrid were eliminated on Tuesday.

By: AP | Madrid | Published: January 27, 2018 3:07 pm
Simeone was sent off during Tuesday’s 3-1 cup loss to Sevilla for protesting a decision by the referee, earning a one-match touchline ban. (Source: AP)
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has been banned from the touchline for three Copa del Rey matches for misconduct toward a referee in the competition.

The Spanish football federation says the suspension will be served next season since Atletico was eliminated on Tuesday.

Simeone was sent off during Tuesday’s 3-1 cup loss to Sevilla for protesting a decision by the referee, earning a one-match touchline ban.

The punishment was extended by two matches because Simeone applauded the referee in a mocking fashion when he was dismissed.

Atletico was eliminated 5-2 on aggregate in the two-legged quarterfinal.

