Atletico de Kolkata announce Teddy Sheringham as new manager, Jamshedpur to be led by Steve Coppell

Indian Super League defending champions Atletico de Kolkata announced former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham as their new coach on Friday. Sheringham replaces Jose Francisco Molina, who led ATK to their second title in three years in his lone season at the helm.

Sheringham’s appointment was announced by the team’s principal owner Sanjeev Goenka. “I am glad to welcome our new coach Teddy Sheringham to ATK family and strongly believe that it is going to be an enriching experience for him and the boys. Our endeavour to retain expertise and map out a compact team structure has been enhanced with Sheringham joining the team this season,” Goenka said, “One of the top goal scorers and an exceptional player himself I am hopeful Teddy will bring his fine planning skills to lead the way for ATK.” The pinacle of Sheringham’s long career as a player came in 1999 when he scored the equaliser for Manchester United in their win over Bayern Munich in the final of the UEFA Champions League that year. He was most recently manager of English League 2 side Stevenage.

The newly formed team that represents Jamshedpur also announced that they had roped in Steve Coppell as their manager. Coppell led Kerala Blasters to the final of the ISL last season and left the team at the end of it. Tata Steel, who owns the franchise, also announced the signing of former India player Ishfaq Ahmed as the assistant coach of the franchise. Ishfaq has also been working with Kerala Blasters for the last two years as an assistant coach.

