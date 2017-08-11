Latest News

Atlas hopes Rafael Marquez can ‘rejoin team’ after US allegations

Rafael Marquez did not practice with the club for a second straight day Thursday. The national team said Marquez has represented "El Tri" in a dignified fashion for two decades and it trusts "he will clear up his situation with authorities."

August 11, 2017
The 38-year-old is a former defender for Barcelona and New York Red Bulls.
Mexico’s national soccer team and club Atlas have issued cautious statements backing embattled star Rafael Marquez but also apparently distancing themselves somewhat after he was among 22 people sanctioned by the U.S. government for alleged drug trafficking ties.

Atlas calls Marquez an “exemplary” player and wishes him well. It says it hopes for “a resolution that allows our captain to rejoin the team,” but does not give further details.

The 38-year-old is a former defender for Barcelona and New York Red Bulls. On Wednesday he denied having any drug ties.

