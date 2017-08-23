ATK signs English midfielder Conor Thomas

ATK signed Conor Thomas on Wednesday. ATK signed Conor Thomas on Wednesday.

Two-time India Super League (ISL) champions ATK announced on Wednesday the signing of their third foreign player Conor Thomas, a 23-year-old English midfielder.

Thomas, who plays for Swindon Town, has been a part of the Premier League club Liverpool on loan.

The midfielder has appeared in over 30 matches for Town in 2016-17 and scored a last-minute winner against Millwall in March 2016 and was handed the captain’s armband on the final day of last season.

“A strong midfielder will add support to the team. We at ATK welcome Thomas to don the ATK colors. We wish him all the success and I hope we will get to see fine quality football,” ATK principal owner Sanjiv Goenka stated in a release.

“Being a part of ATK will be a great experience for me. I am looking forward to play under coach Teddy Sheringham and technical director Ashley Westwood,” Thomas said.

