ATK sign Portuguese forward Jose Egas for upcoming ISL

Jose Egas dos Santos Branco thus became ATK's second foreigner after their marquee signing Robbie Keane. Popularly known as Zequinha, the 30-year-old has represented Portugal national side in FIFA U-20 World Cup

By: PTI | Updated: August 11, 2017 1:25 am
miguel angel gil, atletico madrid, atletico de kolkata, atk, isl, indian super league, football news, sports news, indian express Atletico de Kolkata have won two titles in three in the ISL. (Source: PTI File)
Two-time Indian Super League champions ATK today announced the signing of Portuguese forward Jose Egas dos Santos Branco for the upcoming season.

Popularly known as Zequinha, the 30-year-old has represented Portugal national side in FIFA U-20 World Cup 2007 and played for clubs like G D Tourinzense, F C Penafiel and Gondomar S C among others.

“I feel extremely happy to have such energy in our team. We are definitely working towards a great start with player like Zequinha coming on board,” ATK principal owner Sanjiv Goenka said in a statement.

Zequinha thus became ATK’s second foreigner after their marquee signing Robbie Keane.

“Kolkata has great spirit when it comes to football. The crowd and its passion gives the drive for fantastic football. The ISL experience will add a new feather to my cap,” Zequinha said.

