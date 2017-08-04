ATK sign former Tottenham Hotspur striker Robbie Keane

Robbie Keane joined the LA Galaxy from Tottenham in 2011. (Source: AP File) Robbie Keane joined the LA Galaxy from Tottenham in 2011. (Source: AP File)

ATK brought in former Tottenham Hotspur and Los Angeles Galaxy striker Robbie Keane as their first signing after disassociating with Spanish club Atletico de Madrid as minority stakeholders. The Republic of Ireland will bring in a wealth of experience to the side who are looking to win their third title in four Indian Super League (ISL) seasons when the season gets underway in November.

Speaking about the move, Keane was done in by the appeal of playing in Asia and in the cash-rich ISL. “I feel extremely fortunate to have played for some of the best clubs in England and the USA, as well as representing my country at several major tournaments. At this stage of my career, the offer to experience a new league and culture in Asia appealed to me. To join the current Indian Super League champions is a great pleasure and through hardwork I hope to bring the ATK fans more success and enjoyment over the course of the 2017/2018 season,” he said in a statement.

Keane is the first of five foreign players allowed for an ISL side. His inclusion into the squad would come as a big boost to Teddy Sheringham – the club’s manager – who was a prolific striker in his day at the London club too. “His enthralling skills with the ball and willingness to take on the opposition without inhibition is an asset for any team. I am sure ATK’s striking abilities will be bolstered with Robbie in the side. I am sure the young Indian players we have selected from the domestic draft will learn from him about the way he goes about preparing for a major tournament like ISL,” said Sheringham.

Keane last played for Aston Villa in England’s Championship as a loan player from LA Galaxy.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd