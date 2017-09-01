ATK sign Finland goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen

Jussi has played for sides like Bolton Wanderers, West Ham United, Wigan Athletic and made 56 appearances for his national side Finland. (Source: Twitter) Jussi has played for sides like Bolton Wanderers, West Ham United, Wigan Athletic and made 56 appearances for his national side Finland. (Source: Twitter)

The two time ISL champions ATK have signed three more recruits for the upcoming fourth season of Indian Super League. Of the players signed today, Jussi has played for sides like Bolton Wanderers, West Ham United, Wigan Athletic and made 56 appearances for his national side Finland. The Indian footballers signed were central midfielder Darren Caldeira, who had trained for a year with the Valencia CF under-18 team and later joined I-League clubs like Bengaluru FC and Chennai City FC. ATK also welcomed left back Nallappan Mohanraj into the side who had been a part of ATK in 2015 season.

After completing his move, Jaaskelainen said, ““Indian football has certainly become an exciting prospect due to the onset of ISL. It gives us a platform to interact with a whole new world of football fans who are equally erudite about the game. I have heard about the fans in Kolkata from team management and hoping to be a part of ATK’s winning legacy.”

“Welcoming the players, Sanjiv Goenka, said, “I welcome the boys into the ATK family. We believe that this year our team is comprised of really dynamic Indian and foreign recruits and I am happy with three more exciting talented players who are all set to exhibit their skills. We look forward to an exciting season ahead. Mohanraj had been a part of the ATK family and we welcome him back.”

