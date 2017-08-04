Latest News

Aston Villa sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Josh Onomah on loan

Josh Onomah has played for every England age group from Under-16 upwards and was a member of the squad that won the Under-20 World Cup recently. He played 12 times for Spurs last season, including a Champions League appearance as a substitute against Bayer Leverkusen.

Tottenham Hotspur’s highly-regarded England Under-21 midfielder Josh Onomah has joined Aston Villa on a season-long loan, the Championship (second tier) club announced on Friday.

Villa were relegated from the Premier League in 2016 and finished a disappointing 13th in the Championship last season.

