Assam CM reviews FIFA U-17 World Cup preparations

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today reviewed the preparations for the nine matches of the FIFA U-17 World Cup to be played in Guwahati in October.

Presiding over the first steering committee meeting here, the Chief Minister discussed the role of various departments involved in the staging of the matches.

FIFA officials, its Tournament Director Javier Ceppi and Venue Director Ms Romma Khanna expressed satisfaction at the arrangements.

The tournament will be played in October as Guwahati will play host to as many as nine matches, including one quarterfinal and one semifinal match, an official release said here.

In another meeting, the chief minister reviewed the preparation for the AIBA Women’s Youth World Boxing Championship to be held in Guwahati from November 19 to 26 under the joint auspices of Assam Government and Boxing Federation of India.

The competition will feature 200 nations involving more than 300 pugilists and 150 officials.

