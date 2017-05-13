Asian Football Confederation ready to give AFC Cup slots to ISL teams: reports

The competition is touted as the replacement to the existing Federation Cup, whose winners get an automatic AFC Cup slot. The competition is touted as the replacement to the existing Federation Cup, whose winners get an automatic AFC Cup slot.

The Asian Football Confederation may not be averse to allotting AFC Cup slot to winners of the Super Cup. The Super Cup will be a competition that will be played between the four top teams of the Indian Super League and I-League respectively.

The competition is touted as the replacement to the existing Federation Cup, whose winners get an automatic AFC Cup slot. The All India Football Federation and IMG-Reliance officials had recently held talks in Bahrain and, according to a report in the Times of India, the AFC officials have no qualms in reserving an AFC Cup slot for the winners of the Super Cup.

According to the current system, the winners of the I-League will play in the qualifiers for the AFC Champions League, the premier football tournament for Asia. Teams that are unable to advance beyond the qualifiers are alloted a slot in the AFC Cup, the second-tier continental tournament. The winner of the Federation Cup qualifies for the AFC Cup.

According to the report in TOI, I-league remains officially the top competition in India. and it will be the winners of the I-league and not ISL who will still get a place in the AFC Champions League qualifiers. “We will get to know about the actual allocation only later this month. We have asked for three slots: one AFC Champions League play-off and two for the AFC Cup,” said AIFF general secretary Kushal Das is quoted as saying. Das had attended the meeting in Bahrain.

“Let’s wait and see what the AFC decides. Whatever the AFC decision, we will discuss and find a way forward. The AFC has not rejected our proposal for an additional slot (from existing two to three) or given any (other) assurances. We will know only on May 24,” said Das.

